Taiwan carriers report that pre-orders for Apple's iPhone 12 sold out in just 45 in the country.

From DigiTimes:

Pre-sales for Apple's just released iPhone 12 lineup have gotten off to a good start in the Taiwan market with telecom operators receiving handsome pre-orders, according to market sources. Telecom operators, including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) and Taiwan Mobile, all began taking pre-orders on October 14, with CHT saying it sold out its pre-sales quota within 45 minutes.

According to the report, CHT says 65% of orders received were for iPhone 12, whilst FET said that pre-orders were three times higher than the iPhone 11. FET reports that its most ordered model was the iPhone 12 Pro.

The report says that sources claim iPhone 12 availability will accelerate demand for 5G models in the country and that one million people are expected to subscribe to 5G services by the end of 2020.

The news follows reports from DigiTimes that Apple expects to ship as many as 80 million iPhone 12 units in 2020, providing there are no further escalations to the US-China trade war.

Apple announced its new iPhone 12 on Tuesday featuring 5G, an A14 processor, all-new design, and more. From the announcement:

Apple today unveiled iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 5G technology, ushering in a new era for the world's best smartphone. The newly designed iPhone 12 models feature expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and a new Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers every experience on iPhone 12, and coupled with an advanced dual-camera system, delivers meaningful new computational photography features and the highest quality video in a smartphone. iPhone 12 models also introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.