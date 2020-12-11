Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro range are now available to pre-order from various outlets in South Africa, ahead of a launch of the device in the country on December 18.

Several retailers and outfits are now offering the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max for pre-order.

Apple's own website in the country states "Check back later for availability", however pre-orders seem to be open elsewhere, including iStore, Vodacom, Telkom, and MTN.

MTN is the exclusive 5G carrier for iPhone 12 in SA. From telecompaper:

MTN held the commercial launch of its 5G network in June. It will be the only network authorised to enable 5G on the new iPhone 12, from December into early 2021. MTN delivers 5G connectivity on four different spectral bands across more than 100 sites around the country.

Whilst you can't get 5G on the network, Vodacom is trying to entice customers to buy, offering the first 200 pre-order customers a free pair of Beats Solo 3 headphones worth R4999. It is also offering customers a free Apple USB-C charger, which isn't included in the iPhone 12's box. It looks like this deal is only open to online customers.

Prices to buy the iPhone 12 mini outright from iStore stare at R15 999, whilst the regular iPhone 12 is R18 999. The iPhone 12 Pro starts at R23 499, and the Pro Max is R25 999. According to current exchange rates, that means the iPhone 12 mini starts at more than $1000 in the country.

The iPhone 12 will be released in the country next week.