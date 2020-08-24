The fate of the iPhone 12 Pro with its 120Hz display might rest with one troublesome component.

Reported by MacRumors, Apple may have to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 Pro in order to ship it with the 120Hz ProMotion panel that many are hoping it to feature.

Ross Young, who has reported on past supply chain issues with Apple, says that he is hearing that Apple is having trouble acquiring the drivers necessary to power the 120Hz panels it wants to use with the iPhone 12 Pro. He believes that rather than wait for the drivers to become available, Apple will ship the iPhone with a 60Hz panel instead.

"Hearing that Apple can get 120Hz Pro panels, but not 120Hz driver ICs. So they will either have to come up with a fix which will be difficult, wait for 120Hz driver ICs and delay the launch possibly significantly or launch with 60Hz. We are hearing they will launch with 60Hz."

Hearing that Apple can get 120Hz Pro panels, but not 120Hz driver ICs. So they will either have to come up with a fix which will be difficult, wait for 120Hz driver ICs and delay the launch possibly significantly or launch with 60Hz. We are hearing they will launch with 60Hz. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 24, 2020

Apple leaker Jon Prosser, however, told his community on Sunday to not "give up on 120hz on 12 Pro yet."

Don't give up on 120hz on 12 Pro yet... — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 23, 2020

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Front Page Tech, Prosser said that Apple is still debating and testing the ProMotion display on the iPhone 12 Pro, but that it is working.