Blass Iphone 12 Pro BlueSource: Evan Blass

What you need to know

  • Apple will announce four new iPhones later today.
  • We've been expecting four colors for iPhone 12 Pro – Blue, Gold, Graphite, and Silver.
  • Leaker Evan Blass has shared images of all four colors.

Apple is set to announce iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro later today with a Navy Blue color set to replace the Midnight Green option at the high end. Now, leaker Evan Blass has shared an image that gives us our first look at all four colors. And they're lookers even before you notice that rumored LiDAR Scanner.

According to Blass, all four colors will look similar to what we've already seen with iPhone 12 Pro – matte and fairly muted rather than anything too in-your-face.

Blass Iphone 12 Pro GoldSource: Evan Blass

Two colors, in particular, are of interest. Graphite appears to be replacing Space Gray and it's definitely a different shade to the color we've become accustomed to. As for Navy Blue, I don't know. I wish there was more blue in it if that makes sense. What say you?

Blass Iphone 12 Pro GraphiteSource: Evan Blass

All four colors are expected to be announced later today and I'm keen to see a return to the flat sides we've been missing since iPhone 5S. Shout out in the comments below and let me know which iPhone, and in which color, you're already planning to pick up!

Blass Iphone 12 Pro SilverSource: Evan Blass

Don't forget to watch today's event to see what Apple has in store, too between shopping for all your Prime Day deals.

