What you need to know
- There's a new iPhone 12 Pro concept ad on YouTube.
- This time we get to see more of the rumored Navy Blue color.
- You'd be crazy to choose any other color this year.
We still don't yet know for sure whether Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro announcements will come in September or October, but whenever they arrive I'm really hoping the rumored Navy Blue color is real. Because if this concept ad is anything to go by, it's going to be the only color anyone should be buying.
Shared to YouTube by ConceptsiPhone, this 35-second ad shows a Midnight Blue iPhone 12 Pro as well as the rumored LiDAR Scanner. One thing that might be more wishful thinking than anything is the inclusion of a smaller notch – unfortunately, that may not be in the cards this time around.
For the FIRST TIME — iPhone 12 Pro is HERE with amazing new video! Short Ad video shows the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max with All-new design, new Navy Blue color, LiDAR Scanner and more!
Rumors of Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro being pushed into October all stem from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on Apple's prototyping and manufacturing processes. But regardless of when the announcements happen, we don't know whether an in-person event will be possible given social distancing requirements. If Apple's WWDC 2020 event is any indication we've nothing to fear from the whole thing being online, though.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We don't need chargers in our iPhone boxes anymore
A recent rumor that Apple might drop the charger from its iPhone 12 boxes isn't actually a crazy idea.
Facebook will warn users against sharing old news articles
Facebook takes a page from Twitter's book and places a barrier between users sharing potentially misleading news content.
Download adventure game Beyond a Steel Sky from Apple Arcade now
If you've been waiting for a killer Apple Arcade game, it might just have landed in the form of futuristic adventure game Beyond a Steel Sky.
Everything you need for the perfect socially distant picnic
Summer beckons, it's impossible to stay indoors when the weather is beautiful. You can still get out there and yet maintain social distance. Here are some items to help you have that perfect picnic while social distancing.