We still don't yet know for sure whether Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro announcements will come in September or October, but whenever they arrive I'm really hoping the rumored Navy Blue color is real. Because if this concept ad is anything to go by, it's going to be the only color anyone should be buying.

Shared to YouTube by ConceptsiPhone, this 35-second ad shows a Midnight Blue iPhone 12 Pro as well as the rumored LiDAR Scanner. One thing that might be more wishful thinking than anything is the inclusion of a smaller notch – unfortunately, that may not be in the cards this time around.