EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have reported on several new features they believe are coming in the next iPhone.

As reported by Tom's Guide:

Having continued to use the same 12MP resolution for its cameras since the iPhone 6S, Apple may finally be upgrading to a substantial 64MP sensor for its main lens. That would send it ahead of many of its rivals, including the 48MP Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus, but behind the 108MP Galaxy S20 Ultra, at least in terms of raw megapixels.

According to Max Weinbach, there are some iPhone prototypes that contain 64MP lenses. Other camera improvements could include a new Ultra Wide Lens that lets in 35% more light. Night Mode is reportedly being expanded to the telephoto lens, apparently, the front camera and wide-angle lenses are currently throwing up software issues. There are also reports that you'll be able to get a lot closer to objects whilst using the Ultra-Wide Camera.

Smart HDR is also rumored to be improving further.

Other rumors note that the iPhone 12 Pro Max (or the largest and best iPhone by any other name) will be getting a 10% larger batter of about 4,400mAh. This increase will be made possible by shrinking the footprint of the logic board and will be essential in powering another rumored feature, a 120Hz display, as well as 5G.

According to one source at Verizon, there might be a PRODUCT(RED) version of the iPhone 12, however, this remains highly doubtful.

You can watch the full video down below, it also contains some pointers to other leaks from outlets as well as postulation about iOS 14, which Max Weinbach believes will be a stabilization/consolidation update to bring more stability, which means we shouldn't expect any revolutionary features.