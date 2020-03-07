What you need to know
- EverythingApplePro says he has leaked info about the next iPhone.
- The iPhone 12 Pro will reportedly feature a larger battery, a better camera and Night mode on all lenses.
- Other rumors include a PRODUCT(RED) iPhone, a Time of Flight sensor and improved HRD.
EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have reported on several new features they believe are coming in the next iPhone.
As reported by Tom's Guide:
Having continued to use the same 12MP resolution for its cameras since the iPhone 6S, Apple may finally be upgrading to a substantial 64MP sensor for its main lens. That would send it ahead of many of its rivals, including the 48MP Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus, but behind the 108MP Galaxy S20 Ultra, at least in terms of raw megapixels.
According to Max Weinbach, there are some iPhone prototypes that contain 64MP lenses. Other camera improvements could include a new Ultra Wide Lens that lets in 35% more light. Night Mode is reportedly being expanded to the telephoto lens, apparently, the front camera and wide-angle lenses are currently throwing up software issues. There are also reports that you'll be able to get a lot closer to objects whilst using the Ultra-Wide Camera.
Smart HDR is also rumored to be improving further.
Other rumors note that the iPhone 12 Pro Max (or the largest and best iPhone by any other name) will be getting a 10% larger batter of about 4,400mAh. This increase will be made possible by shrinking the footprint of the logic board and will be essential in powering another rumored feature, a 120Hz display, as well as 5G.
According to one source at Verizon, there might be a PRODUCT(RED) version of the iPhone 12, however, this remains highly doubtful.
You can watch the full video down below, it also contains some pointers to other leaks from outlets as well as postulation about iOS 14, which Max Weinbach believes will be a stabilization/consolidation update to bring more stability, which means we shouldn't expect any revolutionary features.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Brazil court rules in favor of Apple over iPhone slowing
A court in Brazil has dismissed a case against Apple over the iPhone slowdown controversy as unfounded after authorities determined that Apple had taken appropriate action.
Someone bought an iPhone online but a thief beat them to the collection
A customer ordered an iPhone 11 Pro Max online from UK store Argos. But when they called in to collect it, someone had beat them to it.
Oppo Watch is now official. Officially an Apple Watch wannabe, that is.
After teasing it earlier in the week, Oppo has now announced Oppo Watch. And just as we expected, it's an Apple Watch in Android clothing.
Style your 10.2-inch iPad in these folio cases
Looking to dress up that amazing new iPad? Why not try a folio cover? We rounded up this great collection of stylish folio cases to choose for your new 7th generation iPad.