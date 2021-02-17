A new report says the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular 5G phone in all but one US state.

As reported by PCMag:

The US is an iPhone nation. Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular 5G phone in 49 of 50 US states, and the iPhone 12 Pro is the most popular 5G phone in the last one, according to exclusive new data from Speedtest by Ookla. Ookla and research firm M Science looked into usage and sales numbers for 5G phones in the US to get an idea of their popularity. And while it won't surprise you that iPhones tend to be highly favored in the US, it's notable that the biggest, most expensive iPhone pulled into the lead in both data providers' rankings.

The report comes from M Science's sales tracking, reportedly using cumulative sales figures up until January 23. Ookla is able to leverage information from its Speedtest apps for data in January. According to both, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular 5G phone in the US, in Vermont, one says the iPhone 12 is more popular, the other the iPhone 12 Pro.

As you might expect, the least popular iPhone is the iPhone 12 mini. Apple's iPhones are "immediately followed" by the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Note 20. Of the 33 5G phones tracked by M Science, the top 14 are made by Apple and Samsung.

The news follows reports Apple sold nearly 6 million iPhone units in China last month.