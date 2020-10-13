The iPhone 12 Pro is here. New design, new sizes, 5G, an A14 processor, and more. Apple says the iPhone 12 Pro is its best iPhone ever, new features include a Ceramic Shield, Pro Camera system, LiDAR Scanner, and the biggest ever Super Retina XDR display on an iPhone. Here's everything you need to know.

New models

iPhone 12 Pro - 6.1-inch display

iPhone 12 Pro Max - 6.7-inch display

Design: A throwback

The new iPhone 12 has brand new square edges and comes in four new stainless steel finishes, graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue.

Display: Super Retina XDR Display

Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro features an edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR Display. That's OLED, in case you were wondering. Resolution for the 6.1-inch is 2532x1170 at 460 PPI, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is 2778x2395 at 458 PPI. Both models feature HDR, True Tone, a 2 million to one contrast ratio, 800 nits of brightness, and more.

Processor: A14 speed

iPhone 12 Pro features the all-new A14 Bionic chip, the fastest processor Apple has ever made. From Apple:

Generations ahead of the competition, A14 Bionic is the first chip in the smartphone industry built on 5-nanometer process. Faster and more efficient than ever, A14 Bionic has the fastest CPU and GPU by up to 50 percent compared to the fastest competing smartphone chips, enabling console-quality gaming experiences, powerful computational photography, and more, while delivering great battery life. Pushing the limits of machine learning (ML), A14 Bionic features a 16-core Neural Engine — for an 80 percent increase in performance — that is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second, enabling improved performance on even the most intense ML models.

Camera: Smile for LiDAR

iPhone 12 Pro features a triple-lens, 12MP camera system with Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras. It's got a new image signal processor, and new ProRAW technology coming later this year, this will allow users to shoot and edit RAW photos directly on iPhone. It has a new seven-element lens and f/1.6 aperture. The ultra-wide has a 120-degree field of few and optical zoom of 4x. In the 12 Pro Max, there's even more, from Apple:

iPhone 12 Pro Max takes the pro camera experience even further. The new ƒ/1.6 aperture Wide camera boasts a 47 percent larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels for a massive 87 percent improvement in low-light conditions. It also includes the expansive Ultra-Wide camera and a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera for increased flexibility with closer shots and tighter crops. Combined, this system offers 5x optical zoom range.

Battery life

iPhone 12 Pro will give you 17 hours of video playback, whilst the iPhone 12 Pro Max can do 20, both feature Apple's new MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W, and wireless charging up to 7.5W, and can fast-charge with a 20W adapter.

Storage: No more sixty-four

iPhone 12 Pro comes in three storage options:

128GB

256GB

512GB

Colors: All-new, pacific blue

There are three new colors of iPhone 12 Pro: Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue

Radios: 5G or go home

The biggest new upgrade in iPhone is 5G. All of Apple's iPhone 12 models have support for 5G, from Apple:

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max deliver an advanced 5G experience on a global scale, engineered with a seamless integration of world-class hardware and world-class software.... Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 Pro models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.1 Models in the US support millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G, allowing iPhone 12 Pro models to reach speeds up to 4Gbps, even in densely populated areas. iPhone 12 Pro models also feature Smart Data mode, which extends battery life by intelligently assessing 5G needs and balancing data usage, speed, and power in real time.

iPhone 12 Pro will be able to switch between 4G and 5G seamlessly to optimize battery life and data usage.

Pro models: Roundup of what's exclusive

There is so much information floating around that it's difficult to keep track of what each model iPhone will feature. So here is a shortlist of the new features only available on iPhone 12 Pro.

LiDAR scanner

4X Optical Zoom

512GB storage capacity

Stainless steel body

Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue colors

Apple ProRAW shooting

Telephoto lens

60fps Dolby Vision HDR

Night mode portraits

Price

iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999, and the Pro Max is $1,099. Full prices are:

iPhone 12 Pro: * 128GB - $999 * 256GB - $1,099 * 512GB - $1,299

When can I buy it?

Soon, but not yet. iPhone 12 Pro, the 6.1-inch model, will be available to pre-order on October 16, and be released on October 23.

iPhone 12 Pro Max will be released on November 13, with pre-orders on November 6.