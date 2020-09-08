A new report from Nikkei Asian Review says the iPhone 12 will enter production in mid-September.

According to the report:

Manufacturing will begin on a limited scale, with mass production expected to begin gradually between the end of September and early October. This timetable is still behind Apple's usual schedule over the past few years, when mass production began in August for lineups released in September, but it is a large improvement compared with the situation a few months ago, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The report notes Apple may just miss its target of 80 million units for the year and may come closer to 73 or 74 million.

The report says Apple will begin production of a least one model, the 6.1-inch OLED iPhone 12, before the others, and that this model accounts for 40% of the orders Apple has placed, indicating it is expected to be the most popular model.

The report says "Apple has also significantly boosted manufacturing orders for the upcoming iPads to meet demand for teleworking and remote learning", asking for 27 million units for September through December. That number is as much as the iPad inventory for the second half of last year.

Nikkei also says that Apple's Airtag accessory is already being made:

Apple is also preparing a new accessory, known as the Airtag, that will allow users to track non-Apple devices, a source with knowledge of the device said, adding that the new gadget has already gone into production.

In a tidbit, the report also says that Apple has no plans to introduce a new generation of iPhone SE next year.