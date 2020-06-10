What you need to know
- Apple has nearly finished testing the new iPhone 12.
- That means production is expected to begin next month.
- The consensus is that the iPhone 12 will be delayed slightly, launching towards the end of this year.
A new report says that Apple has nearly finished testing the new iPhone 12, and that volume production will being next month.
As reported by MacRumors, DigiTimes says that the second phase of EVT, engineering validation and testing" is due to finish this month:
Apple will complete the second phase of its "EVT" or "Engineering Validation and Testing" stage for its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup at the end of June and begin production of the models in July, according to a paywalled DigiTimes report.
The wording of the report suggests that all iPhone 12 models will enter production next month, but it is unclear if that will result in all models launching simultaneously. While it is likely that Apple announces its iPhone 12 lineup in September as usual, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and others have previously claimed that higher-end models with support for ultra-fast mmWave 5G will face a delayed launch due to production challenges.
In May, Jon Prosser noted that Apple might be considering delaying the announcement of the iPhone 12 until October, and recently Broadcom, one of Apple's key iPhone suppliers told analysts that a it was expecting delays in revenue due to a "major product cycle delay" from a "large North America mobile phone" customer.
Whilst Apple's supply chain has mostly recovered from the impact of COVID-19, travel restrictions to China have prevented Apple's engineers from traveling to the country to make key engineering decisions about prototypes and design, setting back the process by about two months.
Here's everything we know about the iPhone 12.
