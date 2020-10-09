A fresh set of iPhone 12 leaks just days before the October 13 event suggests the iPhone 12's release date will differ depending on the model.

Kang, a previously extremely reliable source shared the information as part of a recent rundown of Apple's upcoming event. From the Weibo post (translated):

The pre-sale date of the iPhone 12 Mini (5.4 inches) is scheduled for November 6/7, and it will be released on November 13/14. The pre-sale date of the iPhone 12 (6.1 inches) is scheduled for October 16/17 and will be released on October 23/24. The pre-sale date of the iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches) is scheduled for October 16/17 and will be released on October 23/24. The pre-sale date of the iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches) is scheduled for November 13/14 and will be released on November 20/21.

This reflects previous rumors that Apple would split the iPhone 12 release date schedule over a couple of months. To reiterate, following the announcement on October 13, it is expected that the two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be made available to pre-order on October 16, with a release date of October 23.

The iPhone 12 Mini (5.4-inch) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch) are expected to be made available to pre-order on November 13, with deliveries and release the following week, November 20.

According to Kang the iPhone 12 lineup will be priced starting at $699. This report contains recent information regarding the iPhone 12's rumored prices, colors, and storage options.