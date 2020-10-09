What you need to know
- A big leak has seemingly confirmed Apple's iPhone 12 release date.
- According to Kang, the iPhone 12 6.1-inch models will be available to pre-order from October 16.
- The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly follow in November, as per previous reports.
A fresh set of iPhone 12 leaks just days before the October 13 event suggests the iPhone 12's release date will differ depending on the model.
Kang, a previously extremely reliable source shared the information as part of a recent rundown of Apple's upcoming event. From the Weibo post (translated):
The pre-sale date of the iPhone 12 Mini (5.4 inches) is scheduled for November 6/7, and it will be released on November 13/14.
The pre-sale date of the iPhone 12 (6.1 inches) is scheduled for October 16/17 and will be released on October 23/24.
The pre-sale date of the iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches) is scheduled for October 16/17 and will be released on October 23/24.
The pre-sale date of the iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches) is scheduled for November 13/14 and will be released on November 20/21.
This reflects previous rumors that Apple would split the iPhone 12 release date schedule over a couple of months. To reiterate, following the announcement on October 13, it is expected that the two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be made available to pre-order on October 16, with a release date of October 23.
The iPhone 12 Mini (5.4-inch) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch) are expected to be made available to pre-order on November 13, with deliveries and release the following week, November 20.
According to Kang the iPhone 12 lineup will be priced starting at $699. This report contains recent information regarding the iPhone 12's rumored prices, colors, and storage options.
October iPhone 12 event leak reveals prices, colors, and storage
The world's most mysterious yet accurate Apple leaker, Kang, has laid out in full the prices of the iPhone 12 lineup for next week's event. The report says iPhone 12 mini will start at $699 for 64GB of storage.
