Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup features a Ceramic Shield-equipped screen which, Apple says, makes it less likely to break than previous models. That's great news for those who drop their iPhones regularly – but what about those of us who are more concerned about scratches? That's something tech destroyer extraordinaire Zack "JerryRigEverything" Nelson wanted to find out. And find out, he did.

In a video posted to YouTube Nelson takes a brand new iPhone 12 Pro and then runs it through the full suite of scratch tests, starting with a one on the Mohs scale and going up to none. As you'll see in the video, level six is enough to begin scratching the iPhone's screen.