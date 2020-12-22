What you need to know
- A new report says Apple's iPhone shipments may increase by 38% in Q1 of 2021.
- That would mean figures of around 51 million iPhones.
Shipments of Apple's iPhone 12 and other devices could increase by 38% in Q1 of 2021, according to the latest reports.
From AppleInsider:
Apple is seeing high demand for its iPhone 12 lineup and has increased its orders with assembly partners for Q1 2021, Cowen analysts claim, with the shipment count expected to grow year-on-year by 38%.
The iPhone 12 range has proved to be a popular mobile device for Apple so far, and one that may maintain demand for a considerable period of time. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider about the smartphone market as a whole, Cowen believes Apple is enjoying strong demand that will continue throughout the first quarter of 2021.
Specifically, AI states that Apple will look to ship 51 million units in Q1, not only a 38% increase on last year but also a revision on estimates last month of 47 million. The report says the increase in order "largely consists" of increase for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Max, whilst the iPhone 12 mini estimates remain unchanged.
The news follows reports from Nikkei Asia last week stating iPhone 12 production would increase 30% in the first half of next year following a surge in demand. That report said Apple could make 96 million iPhones in the first six months of 2021.
