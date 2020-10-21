iPhone 12 takes the top spot from the iPad Pro on web app benchmark test

What you need to know
- Speedometer, a web app benchmark test, has posted results for the new iPhone 12.
- The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro scored a 200 on the test.
- The previous record-holder, Apple's 2018 iPad Pro, scored a 152.
A new benchmark test has posted results for the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and it reveals just how much of an effect Apple's new A14 Bionic chip has across the entire user experience.
David Heinemeier Hansson, the creator of Ruby on Rails and the Founder & CTO at Basecamp & HEY email, posted new Speedometer 2.0 scores that showed the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro scoring a 200 on the benchmark test. For reference, the previous record holder, Apple's own iPad Pro from 2018, scored a 152.
"Apple's chip team has done it again. The A14 scores a scarcely believable 200 on the Speedometer 2.0!! That's a 33% increase over the A13 in the iPhone 11, and more than 3x better than the finest Android chip (Snapdragon 865). (Thanks @gruber ✌️)."
As explained on the website, Speedometer is a benchmark that measures the performance of web applications. Users can run demo web applications to determine their response time on their device.
Speedometer is a browser benchmark that measures the responsiveness of Web applications. It uses demo web applications to simulate user actions such as adding to-do items.
While many benchmark tests focus on app performance when it is installed on the device, it appears that Apple's new A14 Bionic chip is having a major impact on how web apps will perform on the device as well.
