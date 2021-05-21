A new report says the iPhone 12 lineup dominated the smartphone market in Q1 of 2021, accounting for one-third of all smartphone revenue.

From Counterpoint Research:

The global smartphone revenues crossed the $100-billion mark in Q1 2021, setting a first-quarter record driven by the flagships, which grabbed most of the earnings. The top 10 list of highest revenue grossing models in Q1 2021 was dominated by Apple and Samsung. The iPhone Pro Max captured the highest revenue in the industry, followed by the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11, and the S21 Ultra 5G.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was reportedly the best-selling US smartphone, and every phone on the list apart from the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE was 5G capable.

The iPhone 12 dominated not only in terms of revenue but volume too: