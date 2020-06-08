What you need to know
- Apple is expected to announce iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the next few months.
- A return to the iPhone 4-era design language is expected.
- This trailer has me more pumped up than a football.
If the rumors are true we're going to have to wait until October to get our hands on Apple's hot new iPhone. That was already a shame, but it'll be a downright travesty once you've seen this trailer.
Because if this doesn't have you salivating at the thought of a modern iPhone that looks similar to the infamous iPhone 4, it's time to check your pulse.
This is the latest work to appear courtesy of YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone, with the video produced by Devam Jangra. It's stunning to watch and has all of the features we're expecting from an iPhone 12 lineup – LiDAR, that boxy shape, and 5G. Be sure to watch the video to check out a few more features that we might not get, too.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12 lineup in October, a month later than the normal September window. The coronavirus pandemic appears to have put paid to the usual September festivities but I get the feeling these iPhones might be worth the wait. Especially one in red!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
