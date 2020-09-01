A new report from Bloomberg has summarized what we can expect from Apple in terms of new products over the coming weeks.

The report says Apple has ordered 75 million iPhone 12 units, a sign demand is holding up against last year despite the pandemic.

Several other products are reportedly coming alongside this:

Among a comprehensive product refresh in the fall, Apple is also preparing a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen, two new Apple Watch versions, and its first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand. A smaller HomePod speaker is in the works, too. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Production has reportedly already begun on Apple's AirPods Studio, a new over-ear variant of Apple's AirPods.

Bloomberg says Apple is indeed planning a Midnight Blue version of the new iPhone 12, and that at least the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will have a LiDAR camera.

Other rumors include a new Apple Watch lineup featuring not one but two new models, including the likely Apple Watch series 6 and a cheaper replacement for the Series 3 to compete with Fitbit.

Bloomberg also reports that Apple is working on a new smaller HomePod with a lower price point and a new Apple TV with improved internals and a new remote. According to the report, a new Apple TV may not be released until next year, complete with a 'Find My iPhone' equivalent for Apple's TV remote.

