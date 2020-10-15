What you need to know
- EE has announced a new "immersive sports viewing service" for iPhone 12 owners.
- They'll be able to enjoy new AR features via the new "Match Day Experience".
- It'll be exclusive to iPhone 12 owners via EE 5G.
UK carrier today announced a new augmented reality feature for anyone on its "5G Full Works Plan for iPhone". Match Day Experience will be available exclusively to users of the iPhone 12 family of devices.
With fans currently unable to actually attend live sporting events in the UK, EE and partner BT will be making it easier for people to feel like they're part of the action than ever before.
EE today announced Match Day Experience features on the BT Sport app, which will be inclusive for new customers taking the exclusive Full Works iPhone plan with the new 5G iPhone. Through a set of ground-breaking new BT Sport App features that make the most of the UK's number one 5G network, and optimised for the iPhone 12's functionality, Match Day Experience will provide customers with a revolutionary new way to watch sport.
EE says the features that users can look forward to include support for Dolby Atmos audio, a Stadium Experience, and a new "Watch Together" feature that will let people enjoy their sport in groups, virtually.
- 360-degree pitch-side viewing so customers feel like they are on the ground, with a seamless experience on 5G
- 'Watch Together' allowing fans to video chat with friends in a unique split-screen
- Match Day Live to access team line-ups and stats
- Stadium Experience for exclusive behind the scenes access with Augmented Reality
- Dolby Atmos for multi-dimensional audio
- Manager Mode to add real-time graphics to match coverage augmented on the pitch
EE says it will be making full details available on its website once the new iPhones go on sale on October 16.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple wants Telegram to remove posts related to the Belarus election
Apple has told Telegram that it needs to remove some messages because they have personally identifiable information. But it won't let the messaging app explain why they're being deleted.
Belkin announces new iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories
Belkin has announced a new range of MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12, as well as a new UltraGlass Screen protector.
HomePod mini is Apple's first to support Thread networking technology
Apple's new HomePod mini smart speaker will support Thread technology, but it will be limited to devices using Apple's HomeKit.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro with one of these screen protectors
If you're picking up a new iPhone 12 Pro, keep that screen safe with a great screen protector.