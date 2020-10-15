UK carrier today announced a new augmented reality feature for anyone on its "5G Full Works Plan for iPhone". Match Day Experience will be available exclusively to users of the iPhone 12 family of devices.

With fans currently unable to actually attend live sporting events in the UK, EE and partner BT will be making it easier for people to feel like they're part of the action than ever before.

EE today announced Match Day Experience features on the BT Sport app, which will be inclusive for new customers taking the exclusive Full Works iPhone plan with the new 5G iPhone. Through a set of ground-breaking new BT Sport App features that make the most of the UK's number one 5G network, and optimised for the iPhone 12's functionality, Match Day Experience will provide customers with a revolutionary new way to watch sport.

EE says the features that users can look forward to include support for Dolby Atmos audio, a Stadium Experience, and a new "Watch Together" feature that will let people enjoy their sport in groups, virtually.