Apple's iPhone 12 is due out on Friday, and following the October iPhone event last week, your favorite creators have got their hands on them for unboxings, first-impressions, and everything in between. Here's a rundown of everyone's initial offerings.
Rene Ritchie
The Verge
"Apple's iPhone 12 Pro is beautiful to look at and hold, but isn't much different from the less expensive iPhone 12."
APPLE IPHONE 12 PRO REVIEW: AHEAD OF ITS TIME
iJustine
Unboxing and testing out the new Dolby Vision HDR on the iPhone 12 Pro!
Pocket-lint
SuperSaf
Mrwhosetheboss ft MKBHD
Joanna Stern
The 5G on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro is INSANELY fast—if you ever find the 5G!
My review, and why you're going to want these phones even if you never ever find 5G.
NYT
The new iPhone has an improved design, but it's undermined by the wireless industry's messy rollout of ultrafast 5G networks.
CNET
MKBHD
UrAvgConsumer
Peter McKinnon
Peter McKinnon has a test of the iPhone 12 Pro camera ready to go!
Krystal Lora
Engadget
ben's gadget reviews
"The iPhone 12 Pro is here. It supports 5G, it has the most powerful SoC in smartphones, and it can shoot Dolby Vision videos. I've been using it for six days and yeah I like it a lot."
Apple's new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be released to the public on Friday, October 23, with the Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini coming next month.
