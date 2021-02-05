No. 1 for many reasons iPhone 12 Affordable power iPhone SE (2020) The best iPhone of the year, the iPhone 12 features Apple's next-generation A14 Bionic chip and works with 5G networks, where available. Like other handsets in the iPhone 12 series, it works with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. And look at those color choices! From $799 at Apple Pros A14 Bionic chip

New MagSafe accessories

Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR

5G network compatible Cons It's much more expensive

Same storage options The iPhone SE offers iPhone 11 performance into an iPhone 8 form factor for a lower price. Its smaller size makes the iPhone SE great for one-handed use, something that Apple's more modern phones tend to miss. Its three color choices don't hide its dated design, however. From $399 at Apple Pros Price

Performance like the more expensive iPhone 11

Great for one-handed use Cons Poor battery life against the competition

Only one camera

Dated design

These two iPhones were released just months apart in 2020. And yet, there are many differences between the first new iPhone SE in four years and Apple's current flagship model. For most buyers, the choice is clear, as you'll see below.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone SE (2020): Breaking it down ...

When people talk about Apple, iPhone, and 2020, they tend to forget the iPhone SE (2020) was also released during the year. In this case, it arrived months before the four handsets that make up the iPhone 12 series. Featuring a dated (but popular) design, the 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2020) is Apple's current budget phone, starting at $100 less than the still-available iPhone XR (2018). By contrast, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is Apple's current flagship. Nearly identical on the inside to the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 is a show-stopper and the best Apple handset for most people this year.

When comparing the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (2020), the price and display size are the two most important factors to consider. On one side is Apple's latest and greatest non-Pro iPhone; on the other, a budget or starter phone that still packs a bunch.

iPhone 12 iPhone SE (2020) Cost From $799 From $399 Release date October 2020 April 2020 Screen 6.1-inch 4.7-inch Materials Ceramic Shield front

Aerospace-grade aluminum Glass front and back

Aerospace-grade aluminum 5G Network Yes No Processor A14 Bionic A13 Bionic Display Super Retina XDR OLED Display Retina HD display Storage 64GB

128GB

256GB 64GB

128GB

256GB Colors Blue

Green

PRODUCT(RED)

White

Black

White

Black

(PRODUCT)RED Face ID Yes No Touch ID No Yes Battery Video playback: Up to 17 hours

Video playback (streamed): Up to 11 hours

Audio playback: Up to 65 hours Video playback: Up to 13 hours

Video playback (streamed): Up to 8 hours

Audio playback: Up to 40 hour Water resistant Yes, up to 6 meters for 30 minutes Yes, up to 1 meter for 30 minutes MagSafe Yes No Charging Lightning, Qi, and MagSafe Wireless Charging Lightning, Qi Fast Charging Yes Yes Rear Cameras Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture

Wide: ƒ/1.6 aperture Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture Front Camera TrueDepth camera

12MP photos

ƒ/2.2 aperture FaceTime camera

7MP photos

ƒ/2.2 aperture

To compare the two iPhones, it's best to first concentrate on what the extra $400 will get you with the iPhone 12. With this model, you'll get a better (i.e. faster) processor, larger (and better) display, and more color choices. There's also one extra rear camera and a slightly better front camera system. The iPhone 12 also includes Face ID, not Touch ID, and supports Apple's new MagSafe charging system. The iPhone 12 also supports 5G, offers better battery life and water resistance.

The iPhone SE (2020) does go toe-to-toe with the iPhone 12 in some ways, however. Both, for example, feature an aerospace-grade aluminum body and offer the same storage options. Fast Charging is also available on both models.

You should buy the iPhone 12 if ...

The iPhone 12 is the best Apple handset for most people. It includes the hottest features to arrive on the overall iPhone 12 series (MagSafe charging, a ceramic shield front, A14 Bionic) without going overboard.

You should buy the iPhone SE (2020) if ...

When money is a serious concern, or you're looking for a starter iPhone (perhaps for your teenager), go with the iPhone SE (2020). Less than a year old, this model includes the same internals as the iPhone 11 in a smaller package for much less money. It also features an iconic design that's missing from other iPhones. Plus, there's no denying it's one of the easiest iPhones to carry — with one hand.

