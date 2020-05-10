What you need to know
- The iPhone 12 may get a 120Hz ProMotion display.
- Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro reported the new rumor.
- It will be reserved for the iPhone 12 Pro models.
It looks like we may finally be getting a 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone. Reported from Max Weinbach and highlighted in EverythingApplePro's video, the iPhone 12 Pro models will be getting such a display.
The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro currently both sport a 60Hz Retina display, so this will effectively double the refresh rate of the display on the iPhone. The upgrade will make for much a smoother user experience when navigating the home screen, opening apps, and scrolling through apps.
According to Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro, the 120Hz ProMotion display will be reserved for the iPhone 12 Pro models, whereas the regular iPhone 12 models will retain the 60Hz display. The iPhone 12 Pro will be able to switch between 120Hz and 60Hz, a feature that will help extend battery life performance as 120Hz is taxing on a smartphone battery, especially if it is running at that refresh rate all of the time.
The 120Hz ProMotion display was first introduced in the 2018 iPad Pro, so iPhone 12 Pro owners should expect a similarly smooth experience. The battery in the iPhone 12 Pro will reportedly also grow in size in order to support the higher refresh rate. According to the report, the battery in the rumored 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro will exceed 4400mAH.
You can check out the full video and all of the leaks below:
