Apple today introduced the iPhone 12 lineup with four new models, all of which support 5G networks for the first time. However, the super-fast 5G mmWave is exclusive to models sold in the US. In order to improve support for the new 5G network, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro comes with a new side cutout that has confused some people.

iPhone 12 customers will all be able to enjoy all three levels of 5G coverage, but keep in mind that 5G mmWave, the fastest of the technologies, is still limited to close proximity, meaning that most iPhone 12 owners will most likely rarely come into an area that has it.