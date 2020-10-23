A new report from DigiTimes says Apple's AirPods and new Beats Flex headphones will see increased demand due to the iPhone 12's lack of EarPods.

From the report:

The launch of the iPhone 12 lineup without the inclusion of wired earphones will help boost sales of Apple's AirPods devices as well as non-AirPods TWS products, according to industry sources. While removing its wired headphones from the iPhone 12 package, Apple instead has launched a new series of neck-mounted headphones, dubbed Beats Flex, under its Beats brand for US$49.99. According to supply chain sources, Beats Flex is fast gaining sales momentum, which is expected to last into the first half of 2020.

The report says AirPods sales have also been "brisk" and that they were the top-selling true wireless product in Q2 of 2020, taking 35% of the global market share.

Interestingly, the report also claims that "more handset players are likely to follow in Apple's footsteps" to launch new smartphone models without earbuds, which will also benefit TWS vendors.

The report says that true wireless sales usually tail off in the fourth quarter of the year after peaking in the third, but that this year demand remains strong into Q4, driven by demand from people who need earbuds to work from home without interference.

You can check out our Beats Flex Review where we decide whether Apple's latest $50 headphones are worth the money. With a low price tag, W1 chip, and great battery life, there's a lot to get excited about.