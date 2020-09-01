New images from Twitter leaker Mr. White could be our first look at the iPhone 12's glass back.

As MacRumors reports:

A photo of what appears to be the rear glass of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro have been shared online by Twitter user "Mr. White." The images appear to show two iPhone rear glass parts in Space Gray, with one having an extra cut out below the ultrawide lens hole, likely for a LiDAR scanner. There are also holes for three camera lenses and a TrueTone LED flash, which suggests these are both from "pro" models.

As the report notes, there is no indication as to which model of the iPhone 12 these are taken from, and there is always a possibility these are not authentic. However, recent reports have suggested the iPhone 12 is getting a LiDAR scanner for at least one model in its lineup, potentially the largest iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Recent reports have suggested Apple's iPhone 12 mmWave shipments could be cut in half in 2020-21 because of COVID-19, which has delayed the rollout of key 5G infrastructure globally. From that report:

In a research note seen by iMore, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that due to the impact of COVID-19, the global installation of 5G mmWave base stations is lower than expected. As a result, shipments of Apple's mmWave 5G iPhone 12 will be significantly reduced. Kuo says that shipments in 2020 and 2021 will only reach 4-6 million and 25 million respectively, a drastic revision on the market consensus of 10-20 million and 40-50 million units.

Recent rumors indicate Apple will release four new iPhones in three different sizes with 5G and possibly a new Midnight Blue color.