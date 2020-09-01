What you need to know
- New leaked images could reveal the iPhone 12's glass back.
- They come from Twitter leaker Mr. White.
- It has been suggested they reveal cutouts for a LiDAR scanner and three lenses.
New images from Twitter leaker Mr. White could be our first look at the iPhone 12's glass back.
A photo of what appears to be the rear glass of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro have been shared online by Twitter user "Mr. White."
The images appear to show two iPhone rear glass parts in Space Gray, with one having an extra cut out below the ultrawide lens hole, likely for a LiDAR scanner. There are also holes for three camera lenses and a TrueTone LED flash, which suggests these are both from "pro" models.
September 1, 2020
As the report notes, there is no indication as to which model of the iPhone 12 these are taken from, and there is always a possibility these are not authentic. However, recent reports have suggested the iPhone 12 is getting a LiDAR scanner for at least one model in its lineup, potentially the largest iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Recent reports have suggested Apple's iPhone 12 mmWave shipments could be cut in half in 2020-21 because of COVID-19, which has delayed the rollout of key 5G infrastructure globally. From that report:
In a research note seen by iMore, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that due to the impact of COVID-19, the global installation of 5G mmWave base stations is lower than expected. As a result, shipments of Apple's mmWave 5G iPhone 12 will be significantly reduced. Kuo says that shipments in 2020 and 2021 will only reach 4-6 million and 25 million respectively, a drastic revision on the market consensus of 10-20 million and 40-50 million units.
Recent rumors indicate Apple will release four new iPhones in three different sizes with 5G and possibly a new Midnight Blue color.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is a fitting tribute
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here. It manages to walk the fine line between preserving a beloved game while also improving upon the original.
Hey Siri, get this party started by playing the best songs on HomePod
A successful party isn't possible without some great music playing in the background. This is where Apple HomePod comes in. The smart speaker offers lots of great tools that are sure to impress your guests.
Facebook threatens to ban news in Australia over payment row
Facebook says that if planned legislation in Australia becomes law, it will stop allowing publishers and users in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram.
Don't carry around your new MacBook Air bare! Get a case!
Your MacBook Air is expensive — make sure you protect it with a case!