Apple's iPhone 12 lineup makes heavier use of magnets than any iPhone that came before. The addition of MagSafe is a big deal, not only for its utility but the potential for those magnets to interfere with other things – like medical equipment. Thankfully, Apple says we needn't worry.

In an updated support document spotted by MacRumors, Apple says that the new iPhones aren't a bigger risk to medical equipment – like pacemakers – than older models.

Phone contains magnets as well as components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. These magnets and electromagnetic fields may interfere with medical devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they're not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models.

That's good news indeed. Although Apple goes go on to say that people should probably ready out to the manufacturer of their own devices to make sure everything is above board.

Consult your physician and medical device manufacturer for information specific to your medical device and whether you need to maintain a safe distance of separation between your medical device and iPhone.

Hopefully, that's more a sign of the lawyers doing lawyer things than any real potential for issues relating to MagSafe and its many, many magnets.

Apple's MagSafe uses magnets to attach wireless chargers, cases, and even card wallets. Third-party accessory makers are also getting in on the act as well. If there isn't a MagSafe device for you yet, there probably will be soon enough.