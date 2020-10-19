Apple has detailed the costs associated with repairing its new iPhones and it isn't great reading for clumsy iPhone 12 owners. As The Verge spotted, repairing an iPhone 12 display will cost $279. That's a hefty increase over the cost if repairing an iPhone 11.

The reason is fairly obvious – iPhone 12 uses an OLED panel, whereas iPhone 11 uses an LCD one. Better panel = more cost. But that's bad news for those who tend to drop their iPhones.

As ever, AppleCare+ might be the way to go for anyone who tends to drop their stuff, with the same repair costing just $29.

Thankfully Apple doesn't appear to be charging more for screen replacements based on the inclusion of the Ceramic Guard coating they have. That's a welcome relief indeed!