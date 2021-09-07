The upcoming Apple Event already has its own hashflag on Twitter.

Earlier today, Apple announced that it will be hosting a special event on September 14, 2021. In order to add to the excitement, Apple has gotten its own hashflag when you use the hashtag #AppleEvent on Twitter right now. The hashflag is simply the Apple logo in the new style that is being used to market the upcoming event, which will kick off at 10:00 AM PDT next Tuesday.

We're California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

A number of announcements are expected at the upcoming Apple Event. Obviously, the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 lineup (iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max). The new phones are anticipated to feature high-refresh-rate displays, better battery life, and some camera upgrades.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected to make an appearance at the event. The latest generation of Apple Watch is expected to feature an entirely new design that is squared off around the edges with a larger display that is able to sport bigger and better complications and watch faces.

Another potential for the event is the 3rd generation of AirPods. These have been rumored for a while now. The next generation is expected to also adopt a new design that is similar to that of the current generation of AirPods Pro.

The last device that could be announced at the September event is the 9th generation iPad. The latest model is expected to feature an upgraded processor and a thinner design.

Head over to Twitter to use the #AppleEvent hashtag and watch the new hashflag magically appear on your tweet!