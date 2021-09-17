iPhone 13 Pro cases are giving us a look at that (very) massive camera bump

As we wait for iPhone 13 pre-orders to go live some people have already been lucky enough to receive their iPhone cases ahead of time. That's given us a look at just how big that camera bump is and boy is it a chonker.

There have been plenty of photos of iPhone 13 cases appear on social media over the last day or so, but one post in particular really highlights how the bump has grown from iPhone 12 Pro to iPhone 13 Pro. And it's pretty mesmerizing.

Just got an iPhone 13 Pro case, put it on my 12 Pro…@siracusa may have had a point about this camera bump #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8J5NJUEX1h — Stephen Robles (@stephenrobles) September 16, 2021

The iPhone 13 Pro camera bump/ring definitely protrudes past the case surface. Looks pretty deep: pic.twitter.com/jdxt4tbCFr — Stephen Robles (@stephenrobles) September 16, 2021

All of this has me wondering just what the state of play will be for those of us who are planning on going case-free this year. On one hand the new iPhones could appear to have their own built-in kickstand!

Apple's new iPhone 13 lineup will go up for pre-order in a matter of hours and then be made available for sale next Friday, September 24. This is set to be the best iPhone lineup ever, but it's impossible to look beyond that camera bump right now. We've been promised improved camera performance because of it, but given the news iPhone 14 is expected to ditch the bump altogether, it's an interesting sight.

According to renders provided by Prosser based on information he has seen, next year's iPhone will apparently see the end of the iPhone's famous camera bump. Instead, it will just be thicker to hide the camera bump, and possibly provide for improved battery life.

Just how much thicker is next year's iPhone going to be?!