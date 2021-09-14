What you need to know
- The 128GB storage option of the iPhone 13 Pro is limited with ProsRes video recording.
- That configuration can only record ProRes video in 1080p at 30 frames per second.
- The 256GB and higher storage options can record in 4K at 30fps.
Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.
With the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the company also introduced ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 frames per second. It's a huge deal that offers an end-to-end ProRes workflow using just an iPhone.
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also introduce ProRes, an advanced video codec used widely as the final delivery format for commercials, feature films, and broadcasts, to offer higher color fidelity and less compression. This powerful new pro workflow is enabled by the new camera hardware, advanced video encoders and decoders in A15 Bionic, and flash storage pipeline. iPhone is the only smartphone in the world to provide an end-to-end workflow — capture, edit, and share in Dolby Vision or ProRes.
However, it appears that you need to upgrade the storage of your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max in order to enjoy the higher resolution in this format.
Buried in the small print of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max announcement, Apple revealed that only the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations of each phone will support ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 frames per second. The 128GB storage option of each model will only support up to 1080p at 30 frames per second.
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max support ProRes video recording in the Camera app at 1080p 30 fps with the 128GB storage option and up to 4K 30 fps with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.
It's currently unclear why Apple is limiting the resolution to the higher storage options. It likely has to do with the sheer amount of space that those files take up that it might be impossible to effectively record at that quality with the base storage configuration.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available to preorder on Friday, September 17. They will go on sale on Friday, September 24.
