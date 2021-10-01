Not very long ago, I wrote about how surprised I was that I'd become accustomed to the heft of my iPhone 13 Pro Max so quickly. I stand by that, and I wouldn't swap my iPhone for a smaller one. But that doesn't mean that I don't have thoughts. And opinions.

I always have opinions.

Let's start with the opinions and get to the thoughts later. My opinion, until recently, was that the idea of a cellular Apple Watch was pretty insane. Why would your watch need its connection to the internet when your iPhone is always with you anyway? It can just piggyback off of that, right?

Well, yes and no. The reason some people want a cellular Apple Watch is simple – they want to be able to go for a run without an iPhone flapping around in a pocket or strapped to their arm like some sort of Cupertino-approved ad. I'd generally thought that wasn't all that big of an issue anyway, suggesting that iPhones aren't that big or heavy and that it couldn't really be that much of a problem. I was wrong, of course, but I didn't know it at the time.

Fast forward to today and my first week with my iPhone 13 Pro Max. Can you see where this is going yet?