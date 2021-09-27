Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max is a hefty bit of kit and that's something that can make it susceptible to breakage when dropped. As with any new iPhone launch, there have been people dropping these things in the name of science — and it turns out Apple's massive iPhone is pretty good at standing up to a tumble.

In a YouTube video put together by EverythingApplePro, an iPhone 13 Pro Max was dropped alongside an iPhone 13 Pro to see how they held up. The tests involved a concrete floor which is about as harsh a drop as most iPhones are going to have to deal with. While the iPhones do eventually break, they seem to withstand falls from table height surprisingly well — a height most iPhones are likely to fall from. Just try not to drop these things when they're around head height.

You'll see why when you watch the video.