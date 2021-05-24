What you need to know
- A new concept images what it would be like to put a screen on the back of an iPhone.
- The concept also shows some new colored MagSafe Wireless Chargers.
Apple hasn't taken the wraps off iPhone 13 yet but that was never going to stop the concept artists looking into 2022 and iPhone 14. A new concept does exactly that, imagining how cool it could be if Apple added a new rear-facing screen to the mix.
Shared to YouTube by ConceptsiPhone, the concept shows a familiar form factor but with a new screen on the back. It's wrapped around the camera bump and displays information like the battery situation for connected devices like AirPods and Apple Watches. It also offers a new screen that could be used when trying to locate items via an AirTag, too.
Check it out.
iPhone 14 Introducing video 2022 — Apple. All-new iPhone 14 is come with Notchless Display, Quad Camera and Rear Super Retina XDR Display with powerful features.
I'm still not sure how this would actually work, but I would imagine Apple could use iPhone's many sensors to work out which way up a screen is facing. Not that any of this matters – this is one concept that I can't imagine Apple bringing to market any time soon. If at all, for that matter.
Still, if you can't wait for iPhone 13, let alone iPhone 14, the current line of handsets is still pretty stellar and includes the best iPhone Apple has ever made.
The M1 iPad Pro can download iPadOS updates and more over 5G
Apple has updated a support document outlining the M1 iPad Pro's ability to download software updates and more via its 5G connection.
Apple thought Basecamp's DHH had 'personal penchant for drama'
Emails filed in the Apple vs Epic Games trial have revealed internal correspondence regarding the rejection of Hey Email from the App Store last year, in which Apple's Senior Director of Corporate Communications stated that Basecamp founder and CTO David Heinemeier Hansson had a "personal penchant for drama".
Tim Cook: Apple would still collect commission on alternative payments
During the course of his testimony yesterday Tim Cook stated that if developers on iOS were offered the chance to use alternative payment methods to charge for digital services that Apple would still collect commission on those transactions.
To make your Mac mini truly portably, a powerful battery pack is necessary
Though it's intended for desktop use, the Mac mini is portable, but you'll need a pretty powerful battery to keep it running. Here are the best portable batteries you can trust right now.