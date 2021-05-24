Apple hasn't taken the wraps off iPhone 13 yet but that was never going to stop the concept artists looking into 2022 and iPhone 14. A new concept does exactly that, imagining how cool it could be if Apple added a new rear-facing screen to the mix.

Shared to YouTube by ConceptsiPhone, the concept shows a familiar form factor but with a new screen on the back. It's wrapped around the camera bump and displays information like the battery situation for connected devices like AirPods and Apple Watches. It also offers a new screen that could be used when trying to locate items via an AirTag, too.

Check it out.