Apparently, the affected models contain a failed part that may prevent them from turning on. As a result, Apple is offering a new repair program, and you can check if your device is eligible by inputing the serial number on Apple's support page .

If you own an iPhone 6s or 6s Plus that was manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019, your device may be eligible for a free repair.

If you believe you have experienced this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus is eligible for repair, free of charge.

Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail. This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019.

Apple provides owners with a few different options. You can find an authorized service provider, go to an Apple Store, or contact Apple Support for mail-in service. If your device has a cracked display or any damage that "impairs the ability to complete the repair," you'll have to address that prior to service.

Owners who previously paid to service their iPhone 6s or 6s Plus to fix this issue can apply to receive a refund. Apple said the new repair program covers affected iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices for two years after the first retail sale.

