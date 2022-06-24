Captain America's iPhone 6s survived Thanos but now it's upgrade time!

Captain America might have America's ass, but did you also know that he is the proud owner of America's iPhone 6s as well? Or, at least, he was. Because despite surviving the snap of Thanos it seems Cap's iPhone 6s has finally succumbed to time itself. Captain America needs a new iPhone.

While Marvel's Chris Evans might not be the first person you think of when you imagine someone carrying a seven-year-old iPhone around, that was apparently the case until very recently. The Apple TV+ actor took to Instagram to share the news that his beloved iPhone 6s had finally given up the ghost, seemingly paving the way for a shiny new iPhone 13. Don't tell him that iPhone 14 is just around the corner!

Something tells me he can probably spring for a new phone come September, although it'll be another seven years before he's due an upgrade!

So why was Evans walking around with such an old iPhone? If a Twitter post is any indication, he likes the Home button. Has one not heard of Apple's very own iPhone SE?

We had a good run. I'll miss your home button. I won't miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes.

It's definitely fair to say that his new handset is one of the best iPhones for taking photos to ever come out of Cupertino, so hopefully the upgrade will be worth it!

Apart from playing the role of Captain America for Marvel, Evans is also part of the Apple TV+ universe — having starred in the launch title Defending Jacob a couple of years ago.