Captain America's iPhone 6s survived Thanos but now it's upgrade time!

What you need to know
- Chris Evans, best known as Captain America, has shared that his trusty iPhone 6s has finally died.
- Evans has bought a new iPhone, but it isn't clear which.
- The iPhone 6s was released in 2015.
Captain America might have America's ass, but did you also know that he is the proud owner of America's iPhone 6s as well? Or, at least, he was. Because despite surviving the snap of Thanos it seems Cap's iPhone 6s has finally succumbed to time itself. Captain America needs a new iPhone.
While Marvel's Chris Evans might not be the first person you think of when you imagine someone carrying a seven-year-old iPhone around, that was apparently the case until very recently. The Apple TV+ actor took to Instagram to share the news that his beloved iPhone 6s had finally given up the ghost, seemingly paving the way for a shiny new iPhone 13. Don't tell him that iPhone 14 is just around the corner!
Something tells me he can probably spring for a new phone come September, although it'll be another seven years before he's due an upgrade!
So why was Evans walking around with such an old iPhone? If a Twitter post is any indication, he likes the Home button. Has one not heard of Apple's very own iPhone SE?
We had a good run. I'll miss your home button.
I won't miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes.
It's definitely fair to say that his new handset is one of the best iPhones for taking photos to ever come out of Cupertino, so hopefully the upgrade will be worth it!
Apart from playing the role of Captain America for Marvel, Evans is also part of the Apple TV+ universe — having starred in the launch title Defending Jacob a couple of years ago.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: This ZAGG Apple Watch band is a good Braided Solo Loop dupe
We love the Apple Braided Solo Loop, but that $99 price tag can be hard to swallow if you want multiple colors. Thankfully, ZAGG has a good alternative that costs half of that.
Apple launches its Back to School promotion, $150 gift cards on offer
Today, Apple has launched its annual Back to School promotion offering students gift cards of up to $150 with certain purchases.
Schedule emails and make sure attachments are sent with iOS 16's Mail app
iOS 16 is improving the Mail app experience by allowing us to schedule and undo sending of email messages. Plus, we can even use a Remind Me feature to resurface lost emails to the top of the inbox.
Don't hide your iPhone 13! Show it off with a clear case.
Don't go with a boring opaque case when you could show off your iPhone 13 to its best advantage. A good clear case is the next best thing to a naked iPhone.