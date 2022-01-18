Apple accounted for 22% of worldwide smartphone shipments in Q4 2021, thanks to strong demand for the iPhone 13. But overall shipments for the quarter grew just 1%, as vendors faced supply chain problems and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Samsung took second place, down from the top spot in Q3 2021, with a market share of 20%. Xiaomi maintained its third-place position with a 12% share. OPPO and vivo completed the top five with 9% and 8% shares respectively.

While Apple is beginning to get a grip on iPhone 13 demand, the same report suggests that it could have outsold Samsung by a wider margin if it had been able to produce more handsets. Apple had to reduce the production of iPhone 13-series devices following component shortages.

Compared with the performance from 2020, Apple's market share actually fell 1 percentage point while Samsung's fared even worse — it fell 3 percentage points when compared with the same quarter the year prior.

Apple has the best iPhone lineup it's ever boasted right now and that is set to change yet again with the rumored launch of the refreshed iPhone SE within the next few months. That will of course be backed up by the expected iPhone 14 announcement in or around September.