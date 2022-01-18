What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone made up 22% of global smartphone shipments in Q4 2021.
- Samsung's phones made up 20% of global shipments.
- An analyst report believes that supply constraints prevented a stronger lead for iPhone.
Just has as become the norm in recent years Apple's iPhone lineup was the most popular among smartphone buyers during Q4 2021, according to numbers shared by Canalys.
According to numbers shared by Canalys, 22% of all smartphones shipped during the holiday quarter had an Apple logo on the back while 20% sported the Samsung name. Xiaomi sat in the third spot with 12% of the market.
Apple accounted for 22% of worldwide smartphone shipments in Q4 2021, thanks to strong demand for the iPhone 13. But overall shipments for the quarter grew just 1%, as vendors faced supply chain problems and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Samsung took second place, down from the top spot in Q3 2021, with a market share of 20%. Xiaomi maintained its third-place position with a 12% share. OPPO and vivo completed the top five with 9% and 8% shares respectively.
While Apple is beginning to get a grip on iPhone 13 demand, the same report suggests that it could have outsold Samsung by a wider margin if it had been able to produce more handsets. Apple had to reduce the production of iPhone 13-series devices following component shortages.
Compared with the performance from 2020, Apple's market share actually fell 1 percentage point while Samsung's fared even worse — it fell 3 percentage points when compared with the same quarter the year prior.
Apple has the best iPhone lineup it's ever boasted right now and that is set to change yet again with the rumored launch of the refreshed iPhone SE within the next few months. That will of course be backed up by the expected iPhone 14 announcement in or around September.
