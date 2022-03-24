Apple's impressive car key feature is now available for some Genesis and Kia vehicles, adding to a list that previously stood at just a single manufacturer — BMW.

Apple car key technology allows people to lock, unlock, and start their car using nothing but their iPhone or Apple Watch so long as they are using iOS 13.6 or watchOS 6.2.8 or newer.

Apple has now updated its list of support vehicles to include the 2022 Genesis GV60, 2022 Genesis G90, and 2022 Kia Niro, a move that was spotted by MacRumors. Drivers will be able to add their car key to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch and then leave their physical key at home.

The addition of the U1 chip found in the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 6 and newer means that people don't even need to take their devices out of their pockets or swipe their wrist near the car's locks — everything is handled wirelessly and keys will continue to work for hours after an iPhone or Apple Watch's battery is depleted.

Despite this news, it's still early days for Apple's car key technology. Carmakers are notoriously slow at adding these kinds of features and there are plenty of cars sold today that don't even have CarPlay support, although things have improved on that front in recent years