If you have an App Store app installed that sends local notifications, once you hit December 2, 2017, local time, your iPhone could begin to crash. iOS 11.2 is now live with a fix for this issue. Apple Support Recommends disabling notifications for each app and then installing the update.

After updating, tap Settings > Notifications and turn Allow Notifications on again for each app. If you're unable to update or still have issues after the update, contact Apple Support.

🚨 How to fix iOS 11 springboard crash bug (updated, please RT). If you're experiencing repeated crashes: 1. Turn off notifications for any App Store app that sends local notifications. 2. Update to iOS 11.2 release. More info: https://t.co/NuX53xtUin pic.twitter.com/xEvZDelyXr

Since iOS 11.2 was pushed out a few days early, the actual person-to-person Apple Pay system it advertises isn't available yet and won't be until Monday or Tuesday in the U.S.

Also, if you changed the data on your iPhone to get around the crashes, and have any trouble with Face ID after updating, a reboot should fix it. (And change your time/back to automatic ASAP).

Something in the iOS time system is causing local notifications to consume so much memory they crash springboard, the iPhone and iPad windowing manager.