What you need to know Apple is internally testing an iPhone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The biometric system would coexist with Apple's Face ID.

An iPhone with both Touch ID and Face ID could be released as early as 2020.

Touch ID could make a triumphant return in next year's iPhone, and it could coexist alongside Face ID. According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple is internally testing an iPhone with an in-display fingerprint sensor, technology we've already seen in some Android devices. Apple ditched started moving away from Touch ID when it released the iPhone X, which features Face ID. Now that in-display fingerprint technology has matured, however, Apple is considering bringing Touch ID back for double the biometrics. Bloomberg writes:

Apple is considering including this in-screen touch sensor in the 2020 iPhone model if testing is successful, the people said. Suppliers have proven their ability to integrate the technology into iPhones, but the company has not managed to mass-produce it yet, one person familiar with the development work said.

The latest Bloomberg report follows a similar report from last month. In that report, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple would release an iPhone with an in-display fingerprint sensor in 2021, not 2020. Bloomberg's report does warn that an iPhone with both Touch ID and Face ID may not be ready in time for next year. In Kuo's report, he pointed to the recent advancements of in-display fingerprint technology as a reason Apple is showing an interest.

In terms of technology, we predict that four critical technical issues of FOD will significantly improve in 12-18 months, including module thickness, sensing area, power consumption, and lamination yield rate.