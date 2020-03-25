Apple's iPhone factories in India have suspended production until at least April 14 following a nationwide lockdown in the country.

As reported by Bloomberg:

Foxconn and Wistron Corp. have suspended production at their India plants, which include the assembly of some Apple Inc. iPhone models, in order to comply with a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., is suspending operations until April 14, the company said in a text message to Bloomberg News. It intends to resume India production based on further government announcements. A Wistron representative said the company is also adhering to the order, while declining to comment on exactly what products are affected. Prime Minister Modi's announcement yesterday, March 24 was described as a "surprise", in his address he stated: "For a few days forget what it means to go out. Today's decision of a nationwide lockdown draws a line outside your home."

The report notes that Apple's Hyderabad office, which houses thousands of Apple Maps workers may also be affected by the measures. Apple's expansion into India is a recent development, Wistron only opened its third iPhone plant in the country in January of this year, boosting Apple's manufacturing base in the country significantly. The move also helps Apple to avoid substantial import tariffs on its products, one of the many hurdles Apple is trying to clear in order to establish a retail presence, both online and on the high street in the country.