Ever since Motorola and Samsung released their foldable phones, people are clamoring for the next company to jump on the folding phone bandwagon. There have been lots of people hoping Apple makes an "iPhone Flip" or "iPhone Fold" a reality, and while I certainly agree that foldable phones are likely in our future, right now, they suck, and you shouldn't want one.

I promise you I have a heart, and I'm not dead inside. When I see a mock-up of an iPhone flipping or folding, I get excited. The concepts that fans have been making look amazing, and I do love the idea of having an iPhone that can do what these concepts do; however, I know that in reality, these concepts are nothing but fever dreams.

There are reasons why concept products that get shown off at conventions (car manufacturers do this all the time) rarely come to market — at least not in the form they are shown. Cool concepts don't make a product inherently good; the technology and usability need to be there for an actual product to make any sense.

How practical is a foldable iPhone?

It's easy to say that having an iPhone that can unfold into an iPad-like device would be useful, and in theory, it sounds cool, but how practical is it? I understand the love of big screens, but in a world where people think even a phone as big as the iPhone 11 Pro Max is too big, how is a foldable phone going to help them? Would it not just make more sense for that consumer to buy a smaller version of the iPhone, than buy one that can both be big and small?

The same can be said for the reverse situation. If you love big screens and want a big screen to do work on, chances are you're going to buy the biggest iPhone you can or upgrade to an iPad to get that screen real estate.

There's likely a very small subset of people who would need and utilize a foldable iPhone. In reality, it wouldn't be an iPhone that unfolds into an iPad; it would be an iPhone that unfolds into a larger iPhone — who needs that?

What advantages does a foldable phone give you?

Back before smartphones became big, flip phones were a huge deal. The original Motorola RAZR was one of the best selling clamshell phones that existed, but that was back in the time when our only options wear a candy bar phone or a flip phone.

Candy bar phones were generally a little more rugged (since they were all one piece), and perhaps a tad on the thick side. The only real advantage a flip phone had over a candy bar phone back in the day was its the ability to protect its number pad and main screen a bit better. Flip phones were naturally weaker in terms of durability because of their moving parts and thinner designs — and that hasn't changed.

Wait until the technology works