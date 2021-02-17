What you need to know
- This new concept shows what an iPhone Fold could look like.
- A 6.3-inch iPhone opens up to show an 8-inch display.
Foldable iPhone chat has been rampant of late and it's pretty clear right now that Apple is working on something that looks like an iPhone but also folds somewhere. The latest rumors suggest that fold could give us a clamshell device, but the alternative is way cooler.
That alternative gives us something like a normal iPhone that opens up and transforms into something akin to a tablet.
Don't believe me when I say that could be amazing? Check this concept out and you'll change your mind!
Shared by ConceptsiPhone, this video shows us a 6.3-inch iPhone that opens up to an 8-inch device. Edges are squared-off like an iPhone 12 model and multiple colors are shown – including an amazing red.
The potential features according to this concept could include:
Features:
- All-Screen Touch ID - Just swipe up or open the iPhone
- New Face ID - Faster and smaller
- The new level camera system with the LiDAR 2 sensor
- The most powerful 5nm mobile chip A15 Bionic
- Two displays and five colors
- Four surround speakers
- The best under-display camera
- 5G
Yes please, Apple. Make this happen and I'm there. What say you? Let me know in the comments and on Twitter whether you're hyped for a foldable iPhone or if you don't quite see what all the fuss is about.
Marcus Rashford graces 'Time' magazine with stunning cover shot on iPhone
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has appeared on the cover of 'Time' magazine for March in a stunning 'Shot on iPhone' cover.
Congress begins discussions 'to crack down on Big Tech'
A report says Congressional Democrats have begun discussions on ways to "crack down on Big Tech", including the spread of disinformation and the abuse of market power.
Chromebooks outsold the Mac in 2020
New research from IDC indicates that Apple's Mac lineup was outsold by Chromebooks in 2020 for the first time ever.
You'll need a treasure full of rupees to buy these Zelda games
The Legend of Zelda series has been around for 35 years, and in that time, millions of copies have been sold, including some rare variants. Here are some of the rarest and most expensive Zelda games we've found.