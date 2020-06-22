There've been rumors about Apple prototyping folding iPhones for almost a decade. I first heard about them around the time of the iPhone 4 or 4s. Honestly, that whole half-decade is a bit of a blur.

Anyway, I heard about Apple prototyping both bigger iPhones and folding iPhones at the same time and, in hindsight, I'm now left to wonder out loud if it was for similar reasons — the need to grow the displays but the desire not to fully blow out the size of the cases.

Apple, of course, chose to go with the taller but still one-hand-ease-of-use-ier iPhone 5 next before giving in and going fully big and bigger with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

And, since then, Apple has gone full screen, but there's still been nary a fold — or a hinge — in sight.

A thousand 'no'

It's critically important to remember two things when you hear about future Apple predictions.

First, from financial analysts; like Apple buying Netflix or Disney or Tesla or whatever it was this week — Duck Duck Go — they just want to move the market for their clients, which are not us.

Second, from reporters; that Apple is big enough and has enough resources to prototype literally anything any blogger, podcaster, or YouTuber could think up, years before they're thought up, like a thousand times over.

When Apple says they say no a thousand times for every yes, that means they're coming up with a 1000 things you never see for every 1 thing you do.

Apple prototyped televisions for years but ultimately decided it just wasn't the right business for them. Apple's been prototyping automation and augmented reality for years, and has productized ARKit, CoreML, and LiDAR, but hasn't shipped any robots or glasses, at least not yet.

AirPods, those shipped.

It would almost be more newsworthy, more controversial, more concerning if Apple wasn't exploring and prototyping any major technology trend, especially one so potential impactful to their core business as foldable phones.

That's just the what, though. And as you know, I always care way more about the how and the why.

A few potential 'yes'

The story of human technology is, in part, the story of foldables. We fold books. We fold wallets. We fold sandwiches. We do it to reduce length or width at the expense of adding depth, and to protect the inside by sacrificing the outside.

Also: Folding is fun. It's cool. It's satisfying. Like the sound of a snap or crunch of a potato chip.

We're seeing that now with the early-adopter foldables already on the market.

LG has a phone that goes into the case containing a second screen and battery. Apple could conceivably do something like that, add a smart connector and an accessory that turns the standard iPhone into a dual-screen iPhone the way the Magic Keyboard turns the iPad Pro into a traditional computer.

I don't think Apple will. Not that they don't know how to drive demand and make money at the accessory game, they most assuredly do, just that I don't think a snap-in case is an elegant enough solution for Apple in this particular… case.