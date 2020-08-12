What you need to know
- Apple has set a new quarterly iPhone record in Q2 of 2020.
- It has shipped over 15 million iPhones in the United States.
- The introduction of the iPhone SE grew Q2 market share to 47%.
The iPhone set a new record in Q2 2020 in the United States.
Reported by analytics firm Canalys, Apple shipped over fifteen million iPhones in the second quarter of this year, and sold 15% more of the iPhone 11 than last year's bestseller, the iPhone XR. The addition of of the new iPhone SE resulted in Apple taking a massive 47% market share in the second quarter as well.
Apple and Samsung accounted for seven out of every 10 devices sold, and Apple established a new domestic record in Q2, shipping 15.0 million iPhones. It shipped 15% more of its flagship iPhone 11 than last year's best-seller, the iPhone XR. With the launch of the iPhone SE, Apple's quarterly market share ballooned to 47%.
While Apple experienced record-breaking success in the second quarter, the smartphone industry as whole has suffered, in part because of a lukewarm consumer response to the focus around 5G on recent devices. Canalys analyst Vincent Thielke says that the pandemic and consumers staying at home has curbed any enthusiasm in the new technology.
"As the coronavirus pandemic forced consumers to stay at home, 5G adoption in the US failed to take off. Store closures and virus fears limited interaction with demonstration models, tight consumer budgets further constrained spending power, and with scarce 5G network coverage in American suburbia, consumers saw plenty of reasons to buy a 4G device instead. Despite the lackluster 5G roll-out so far, strong carrier marketing in coming quarters will be instrumental in catalyzing a multi-year transition period from LTE to 5G."
Apple is expected to launch a new lineup of iPhones this fall that will feature 5G. We'll have to wait and see if Apple's new iPhone will be enough to kickstart widespread consumer interest in the new technology. If you'd rather stick with your new iPhone SE, however, you can protect it by checking out the Best iPhone SE (2020) Cases in 2020.
