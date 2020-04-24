What you need to know
- The iPhone SE is now available to buy!
- The phone was announced on April 15 and has been available for a week by way of pre-order.
- It features Apple's A13 chip, Touch ID, and costs just $399.
Just over a week after its announcement, Apple's brand new iPhone SE is now available for purchase!
Apple announced the new iPhone SE on April 15, featuring the classic design of the iPhone 8 but beefier internals including Apple's A13 processor.
The phone went live for pre-orders one week ago, on April 17. Now, as per Apple's initial announcement, the phone is available to buy from Apple, Authorized Resellers and selected carriers in the US and more than 40 other countries! From the press release
iPhone SE is available to pre-order on apple.com and the Apple Store app beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, April 17, and will be available from Apple, Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers on Friday, April 24, in the US and more than 40 other countries and regions:
Low Price/High Value
iPhone SE (2020)
Apple's lowest-price iPhone stocked with the latest internals.
Bottom line: If you've been waiting three years for Apple to update the Home button iPhone, your wait is over.
Our very own Lory Gil recently dropped our review of the iPhone SE (2020), and this is what she had to say:
You may think that most people are raving about the new iPhone SE just because it's so inexpensive. Though price helps, I really think the iPhone SE is worthy of its name. If, like me, you don't want to compromize on size in order to continue getting Apple's latest technology, give the iPhone SE (2020) your consideration. It's a lot more phone than you may realize at a lot smaller size and a lot smaller price.
The iPhone SE doesn't have all the bells and whistles of Apple's flagship iPhone 11 lineup, but the tradeoff is a $399 price tag which makes it just about the best value for a smartphone well, anywhere...
With pre-order now completed and the release date upon us, be sure to check out our roundup of the best iPhone SE deals.
Best iPhone SE deals: Prices start at just $199.
