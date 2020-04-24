Just over a week after its announcement, Apple's brand new iPhone SE is now available for purchase!

Apple announced the new iPhone SE on April 15, featuring the classic design of the iPhone 8 but beefier internals including Apple's A13 processor.

The phone went live for pre-orders one week ago, on April 17. Now, as per Apple's initial announcement, the phone is available to buy from Apple, Authorized Resellers and selected carriers in the US and more than 40 other countries! From the press release

