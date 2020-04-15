Better camera system
iPhone 11
Entry-level price
iPhone SE (2020)
The iPhone 11 has some significant advances over the iPhone SE (2020). However, for this, you'll need to pay at least $300 more.
Pros
- More colors
- dual-lens camera
- Lots of camera features
- Longer battery life
- Dolby Atmos support
- Larger display
Cons
- Older device
- More expensive
The iPhone SE (2020) is now the least expensive iPhone you can get and still has plenty of premium features, but the iPhone 11's dual-lens and camera features are very enticing.
Pros
- Great price
- Same chip as iPhone 11
- Similar storage choices
Cons
- Limited color choices
- Smaller screen
- No Face ID
The iPhone SE (2020) might be a newer phone than the iPhone 11. However, that doesn't mean it's better in terms of hardware and features. Still, the former is Apple's latest budget phone, and it's worth checking out regardless. When it comes to your choice, it mostly comes down to whether you feel the extra features on the former are worth the additional cost. Much, but not all of the differences between the two come down to the camera options. So which one should you get (or should you upgrade)? Let's find out.
Differences vs. similarities: let's break it down
With the significant improvements to the camera system on the iPhone 11, you might think the choice is clear, but not everyone needs the advanced camera for the $300 price increase. To see what's the same and what's different between the two, let's break down the specs.
|iPhone 11
|iPhone SE (2020)
|Starting price
|$699
|$399
|Screen size
|6.1-inches
|4.7-inches
|Face ID?
|Yes
|No
|Colors
|White
Black
Green
Yellow
Purple
(PRODUCT)RED
|Black
White
(PRODUCT)RED
|Battery performance
|- Video playback: Up to 17 hours
- Video playback (streamed): Up to 10 hours
- Audio playback: Up to 65 hours
|- Video playback: Up to 13 hours
- Video playback (streamed): Up to 8 hours
- Audio playback (wireless): Up to 40 hours
|Display
|- Liquid Retina HD display
- 1792‑by‑828‑pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
|- Retina HD display
- 1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
|Processor
|A13 Bionic
|A13 Bionic
|Camera features
|Dual 12MP
Ultra Wide and Wide cameras
|12MP
wide-angle camera
|Night mode
|Yes
|No
|Slo-mo front camera
|Yes
|No
|Zoom options
|2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 5x
|Digital zoom up to 5x
|TrueDepth Camera features
|- 12MP
- Animoji and Memoji
- 4K video
|None
|Portrait Lighting effects
|Natural
Studio
Contour
Stage
Stage Mono
High-Key Mono
|Natural
Studio
Contour
Stage
Stage Mono
High-Key Mono
|Water resistance
|IP68: 2 meters/30 minutes
|IP67: 1 meter/30 minutes
Camera 1 vs. Camera 2
The iPhone 11 features dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras. By contrast, the iPhone SE (2020) only offers a wide-angle camera. This difference means the former includes optical zoom out, night mode, and auto adjustments. The larger device is also the one that features a TrueDepth camera, alongside Animoji and Memoji. By contrast, the iPhone SE (2020) only offers a FaceTime HD 7MP camera.
Despite this, the two iPhones also have similar camera features. For example, they both offer portrait Lighting with six effects and optical image stabilization. Additionally, you'll find True Tone flash with Slow Sync on both models, and 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, and 60 fps.
Price over features
As noted, the iPhone SE (2020) is now Apple's budget handset, while the iPhone 11 is the mid-priced model. For the extra $300 on the iPhone 11, you'll receive dual rear cameras, a front-facing TrueDepth camera, and Face ID (versus Touch ID). The more expensive model also includes a better display, more battery life, and increased water resistance.
As for colors, the iPhone 11 is available in five colors, while the iPhone SE (2020) only comes in three. Both are available in black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED.
Who should buy the iPhone SE (2020)?
If you're in the market for a budget iPhone, by all means, get an iPhone SE (2020). It features the same chipset as the more expensive model, the same amount of storage, and a fantastic 12MP wide-angle camera.
Who should buy the iPhone 11 instead?
If you're looking for extras such as Face ID, a larger, better display, and more camera features, the iPhone 11 is the one for you. Yes, it's more expensive than the iPhone SE (2020), but it's also cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Camera winner
iPhone 11
This year's mid-priced iPhone model is a hybrid of the low-cost model and the more advanced Pro models.
Low-cost lovely
iPhone SE (2020)
Folks, for $399, you can get a fantastic iPhone for less. It's not only the least expensive one on the market, but it's also the newest.
