Better camera system iPhone 11 Entry-level price iPhone SE (2020) The iPhone 11 has some significant advances over the iPhone SE (2020). However, for this, you'll need to pay at least $300 more. From $699 at Apple Pros More colors

dual-lens camera

Lots of camera features

Longer battery life

Dolby Atmos support

Larger display Cons Older device

More expensive The iPhone SE (2020) is now the least expensive iPhone you can get and still has plenty of premium features, but the iPhone 11's dual-lens and camera features are very enticing. From $399 at Apple Pros Great price

Same chip as iPhone 11

Similar storage choices Cons Limited color choices

Smaller screen

No Face ID

The iPhone SE (2020) might be a newer phone than the iPhone 11. However, that doesn't mean it's better in terms of hardware and features. Still, the former is Apple's latest budget phone, and it's worth checking out regardless. When it comes to your choice, it mostly comes down to whether you feel the extra features on the former are worth the additional cost. Much, but not all of the differences between the two come down to the camera options. So which one should you get (or should you upgrade)? Let's find out.

Differences vs. similarities: let's break it down

With the significant improvements to the camera system on the iPhone 11, you might think the choice is clear, but not everyone needs the advanced camera for the $300 price increase. To see what's the same and what's different between the two, let's break down the specs.

iPhone 11 iPhone SE (2020) Starting price $699 $399 Screen size 6.1-inches 4.7-inches Face ID? Yes No Colors White

Black

Green

Yellow

Purple

(PRODUCT)RED Black

White

(PRODUCT)RED Battery performance - Video playback: Up to 17 hours

- Video playback (streamed): Up to 10 hours

- Audio playback: Up to 65 hours - Video playback: Up to 13 hours

- Video playback (streamed): Up to 8 hours

- Audio playback (wireless): Up to 40 hours Display - Liquid Retina HD display

- 1792‑by‑828‑pixel resolution at 326 ppi

- 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical) - Retina HD display

- 1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

- 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical) Processor A13 Bionic A13 Bionic Camera features Dual 12MP

Ultra Wide and Wide cameras 12MP

wide-angle camera Night mode Yes No Slo-mo front camera Yes No Zoom options 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 5x Digital zoom up to 5x TrueDepth Camera features - 12MP

- Animoji and Memoji

- 4K video None Portrait Lighting effects Natural

Studio

Contour

Stage

Stage Mono

High-Key Mono Natural

Studio

Contour

Stage

Stage Mono

High-Key Mono Water resistance IP68: 2 meters/30 minutes IP67: 1 meter/30 minutes

Camera 1 vs. Camera 2

The iPhone 11 features dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras. By contrast, the iPhone SE (2020) only offers a wide-angle camera. This difference means the former includes optical zoom out, night mode, and auto adjustments. The larger device is also the one that features a TrueDepth camera, alongside Animoji and Memoji. By contrast, the iPhone SE (2020) only offers a FaceTime HD 7MP camera.

Despite this, the two iPhones also have similar camera features. For example, they both offer portrait Lighting with six effects and optical image stabilization. Additionally, you'll find True Tone flash with Slow Sync on both models, and 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, and 60 fps.

Price over features

As noted, the iPhone SE (2020) is now Apple's budget handset, while the iPhone 11 is the mid-priced model. For the extra $300 on the iPhone 11, you'll receive dual rear cameras, a front-facing TrueDepth camera, and Face ID (versus Touch ID). The more expensive model also includes a better display, more battery life, and increased water resistance.

As for colors, the iPhone 11 is available in five colors, while the iPhone SE (2020) only comes in three. Both are available in black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Who should buy the iPhone SE (2020)?

If you're in the market for a budget iPhone, by all means, get an iPhone SE (2020). It features the same chipset as the more expensive model, the same amount of storage, and a fantastic 12MP wide-angle camera.

Who should buy the iPhone 11 instead?

If you're looking for extras such as Face ID, a larger, better display, and more camera features, the iPhone 11 is the one for you. Yes, it's more expensive than the iPhone SE (2020), but it's also cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Camera winner iPhone 11 This year's mid-priced iPhone model is a hybrid of the low-cost model and the more advanced Pro models. From $699 at Apple

Low-cost lovely iPhone SE (2020) Folks, for $399, you can get a fantastic iPhone for less. It's not only the least expensive one on the market, but it's also the newest. From $399 at Apple