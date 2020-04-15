Small and powerful iPhone SE (2020) Colorful with FaceID iPhone XR The iPhone SE (2020) is exactly what people have been asking for — a powerful and small iPhone that still has TouchID. It doesn't have the newer minimal-bezel design, and it loses the option to do FaceID, but the A13 Bionic makes the performance top-notch. From $399 at Apple Pros TouchID

The second-generation iPhone SE was made for the TouchID lovers and the small phone advocates that have been clamoring for some like the original iPhone SE for years. It's basically an iPhone 8 —same size and form factor — that has the new and shiny A13 Bionic chip inside, making it widely more powerful. The good news is the iPhone SE (2020) still has essential features like Qi wireless charging compatibility and an IP67 water-resistance rating, so even though you give up features like FaceID and the use of the TrueDepth camera, you're not missing much else.

The iPhone XR is still the cheapest way to get FaceID and the TrueDepth camera on an iPhone, so if you want to be able to use Animoji and Memoji, or you care about portrait mode photos from the front-facing camera, the iPhone XR delivers. It's also available in a wide variety of colors and has better

The nitty-gritty details

The most significant difference between the new iPhone SE and the iPhone XR is mostly going to come down to the difference in the form factor. The TrueDepth camera and the bigger iPhone XR design just allow a few more features that the iPhone SE will have.

iPhone SE (2020) iPhone XR Price Starting from $399 Starting from $599 Screen 4.7-inch Retina HD display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display Chip A13 Bionic A12 Bionic Rear camera Single 12MP wide-angle camera Single 12MP wide-angle camera Front camera FaceTime HD (7MP with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps) True­Depth (7MP with 1080p HD video recording at 60 fps) Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256 GB 64GB, 128GB Unlock iPhone via TouchID via FaceID Wireless charging Yes Yes Water-resistance IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) Battery Up to 13 hours of video playback and 40 hours of audio playback Up to 16 hours of video playback and 65 hours of audio playback Portrait mode Yes, via rear camera Yes, via both rear and front cameras Fast-charge 50% in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher (sold separately) 50% in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher (sold separately)

Obviously, the biggest differences come from the iPhone SE's lack of TrueDepth camera, but there are a few small differences you may want to take note of when making your decisions.

The iPhone SE (2020) comes in three storage capacities — 65BG, 128GB, and 256GB — whereas the iPhone XR only is available in the first two options. If you're the type of person that loves to have as much space as possible, the iPhone SE (2020) may be a better option when you're looking for the upgrade.

While the smaller form factor of the second-generation iPhone SE makes it much easier to use in one hand and to fit properly into pockets, it does sacrifice some battery life. The iPhone SE (2020) is rated to have the same battery life as the iPhone 8 did, and while Apple never releases the exact battery size, estimates from teardowns of the iPhone 8 have put the battery at 1,821mAh. That's quite a bit smaller than the iPhone XR, which has been estimated to be around 2,942 mAh. If you use your phone heavily throughout the day, the iPhone SE's smaller battery could maybe feel a little restricting.

Making the choice

When it comes to upgrading from the iPhone XR to the iPhone SE (2020), it really depends on how much you want TouchID. Although the A13 Bionic chip is newer and has better performance than the iPhone XR's A12 Bionic chip, it's very unlikely you would notice much difference better them at all. Outside of that, most of the features are pretty similar, and the iPhone SE doesn't bring anything to the table that the iPhone XR doesn't.

If you've been hanging on to your iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 because you haven't wanted to part ways with TouchID or the smaller phone size, then upgrading to the iPhone SE (2020) is a no- brainer!

