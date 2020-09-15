What you need to know
- An iPhone SE Plus 2020 screen protector has been spotted on Best Buy.
- It could suggest Apple is indeed planning a larger version of its budget iPhone.
- Apple released the iPhone SE earlier this year, and a 'Plus' version is reportedly in the works.
A Best Buy listing for an iPhone SE Plus 2020 screen protector could further suggest Apple is planning to release a larger version of the iPhone SE.
Apple debuted the new iPhone SE back in March, bringing the latest A13 Bionic processor and the familiar 4.7-inch form factor of the iPhone 8. Rumors have also suggested that Apple has a "Plus" version of the new iPhone SE in the works, and a new accessory listed today at Best Buy hints at that product's existence.
While we wouldn't read too much into this new listing at Best Buy, it does suggest an "iPhone SE Plus 2020" product. The listing itself is for an Insignia-branded glass screen protector for the iPhone SE Plus. Of course, the timing here is a bit suspect given that Apple will hold a special event in just a few hours.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously alluded to an iPhone SE Plus, and 9to5 further notes code it discovered in iOS 14 referring to the device. We've heard strangely little about it since, and certainly, nothing to suggest that the device will be released imminently. That being said, Apple's Time Flies event is just hours away and 2020 is full of surprises.
Like earlier listings for the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, this could just be a website hedging its bets based on previous rumors, rather than any kind of leak.
