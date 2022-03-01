The iPhone 13 was the "primary growth driver" for global phone sales in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In a new report from analytics firm TrendForce, global smartphone shipments increased 9.5% quarter over quarter to over 356 million units last year. The report says that Apple's iPhone 13 lineup was "the primary growth driver" of the global smartphone market, shipping a record 85.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2021.