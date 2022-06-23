Imagine if you lost your iPhone in a river and got it back in working condition almost a year later. That's what happened here.

As reported by the BBC, Owain Davies dropped his iPhone into the River Wye in Cinderford, Gloucestershire (England) in August of last year. Incredibly, ten months later, a man by the name of Miguel Pacheco found the phone while canoeing with his family.

Pacheco hesitantly dried out the phone and, when he plugged it in, it actually turned on and started to charge.