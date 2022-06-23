What you need to know
- An iPhone has been discovered after being lost in a river for ten months.
- The phone actually survived ten months underwater and turned on when it was plugged in.
- It was also returned to its original owner.
Imagine if you lost your iPhone in a river and got it back in working condition almost a year later. That's what happened here.
As reported by the BBC, Owain Davies dropped his iPhone into the River Wye in Cinderford, Gloucestershire (England) in August of last year. Incredibly, ten months later, a man by the name of Miguel Pacheco found the phone while canoeing with his family.
Pacheco hesitantly dried out the phone and, when he plugged it in, it actually turned on and started to charge.
Mr Pacheco spotted "something blue floating in the water" while canoeing with his daughter. After Mr Pacheco, from Drybrook, Gloucestershire, found the phone, he dried it out with an airline and compressor, before placing it in the airing cupboard overnight.
"In the morning when I put it on charge, I just couldn't believe it," he said. The screensaver showed a photo of a man and woman with the date 13 August; the day it had fallen into the water.
Thankfully, Davies' screensaver was a photo of himself so Pacheco shared the photo on social media where it was eventually recognized by a friend of its original owner. Davies was blown away that Pacheco took such efforts to get it back to him, saying "my natural reaction would be to hand it into the nearest pub. It wouldn't be to use my air compressor to dry it out and dismantle it."
The iPhone was been water-resistant for years now but what you don't necessarily expect is for it to survive ten months at the bottom of a river.
