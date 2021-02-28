The iPhone upgrade "supercycle" of the iPhone 12 may continue straight into the iPhone 13 lineup, according to new analysis from investment firm Wedbush.

In an investor note seen by AppleInsider, analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe say that the usual dip in production after the initial launch of a new iPhone lineup is smaller than usual this year.

Following the Chinese New Year, supply chain checks indicate that Apple is remaining bullish on its production, write analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe. Rather than any major changes to expected reductions in production, there are only a few "tweaks to near-term builds."

According to the analysts, they have not seen iPhone performance like the iPhone 12 lineup since 2014, when Apple launched the redesigned iPhone 6. It's kind of fitting, as the iPhone 6 took the iPhone from squared-off edges to curved edges, and now the iPhone 12 takes it back.